Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $267.00 at Bank of America

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.64.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $261.64. 126,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.58. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.49. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 91.39% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,769,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,932,020,000 after buying an additional 173,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,570,000 after buying an additional 249,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,625,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,354,000 after buying an additional 81,869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after purchasing an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,556,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

