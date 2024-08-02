AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoNation Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 573,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,450. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average is $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

