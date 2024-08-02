Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVTR

Avantor Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AVTR opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76.

In related news, insider Christophe Couturier 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 785,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2,103.5% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 79,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.