Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, insider Christophe Couturier 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.