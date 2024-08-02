Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell R. Butier 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $64,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,812. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.06 and its 200-day moving average is $216.43.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

