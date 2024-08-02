AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

AvidXchange stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after buying an additional 372,291 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth $1,875,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AvidXchange by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

