Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

