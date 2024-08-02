AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.67 Billion

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $84,662.59 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for about $900.64 or 0.01391609 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

