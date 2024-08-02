Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
