Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.430 EPS.

Shares of ACLS traded down $13.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $196.03.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

