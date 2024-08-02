Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $126.35

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.35, but opened at $113.74. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $116.25, with a volume of 207,598 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 455,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,105,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

