AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

AXS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.21. 104,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,635. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

