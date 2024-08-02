AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. 171,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

