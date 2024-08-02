Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 19.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Azul by 16.0% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Azul by 310.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZUL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,011. Azul has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

