B. Riley Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $303.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $286.00 to $303.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.17.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded down $8.77 on Friday, hitting $246.11. The stock had a trading volume of 687,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,357. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Quanta Services by 581.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.