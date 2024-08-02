B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,307 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after buying an additional 983,842 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

