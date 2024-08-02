B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,855.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $15,428,569. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $214.13 and a 52 week high of $287.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

