B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Public Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $300.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $314.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

