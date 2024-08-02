B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 266 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $184.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.35 and a 1-year high of $200.60.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Vartanian & Pamel A. Nishan 6,055 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

