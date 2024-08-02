B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 38,990 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 423.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,048 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.