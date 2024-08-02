B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 453 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $517.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.