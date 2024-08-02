B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,375 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

