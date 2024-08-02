B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 165,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $126.86. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $137.55.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.