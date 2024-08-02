B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $375.44 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.44 and a 200 day moving average of $333.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

