B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,001,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories
In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of IDXX opened at $477.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
