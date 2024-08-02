B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after purchasing an additional 166,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,001,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $477.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

