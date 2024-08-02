B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.