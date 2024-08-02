B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 444,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 3.0 %

JBL opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.