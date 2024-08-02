B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $775,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

