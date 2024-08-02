B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $956,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

