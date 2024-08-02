B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,021,000 after acquiring an additional 745,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,825,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

