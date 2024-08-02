B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 119,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $283,000.

NOBL opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

