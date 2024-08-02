B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $745,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,383,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Boise Cascade by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average is $134.70. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.