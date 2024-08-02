B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.14.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $333.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $351.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

