B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,421 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

