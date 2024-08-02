B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 915 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $12,124,808. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.