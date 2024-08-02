B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 4.6 %

NXPI opened at $263.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

