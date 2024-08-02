B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $21,630,236. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $277.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $280.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

