B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 17,152 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.67 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3012 dividend. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

