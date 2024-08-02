B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,880 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 3.5 %

NEM stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

