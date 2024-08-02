Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $43.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

