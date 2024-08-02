Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.77

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.77 and last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 567483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$838.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

