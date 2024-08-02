Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

BAND opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,973 shares of company stock worth $664,643. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

