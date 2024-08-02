Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading 4.4% Higher

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.48. 72,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 332,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,200.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,973 shares of company stock worth $664,643. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

