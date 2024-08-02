Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) traded down 13.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 201,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 260,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Banyan Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$47.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.69.
Banyan Gold Company Profile
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
