Barclays Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $128.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.30.

DTE opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $123.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

