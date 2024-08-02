Barclays Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $51.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 247,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.