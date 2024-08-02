Barclays Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $155.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 73.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.76.

Moderna stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,890. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,755,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at $263,755,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,764,537 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 131.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

