Barclays Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $113.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AER. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Get AerCap alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AER

AerCap Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 449,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. AerCap has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AerCap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.