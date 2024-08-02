Barclays Trims TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Target Price to $18.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

TIM Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TIMB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.44. 147,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. TIM has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

About TIM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TIM in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TIM during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.