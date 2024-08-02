Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,705. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market cap of $947.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

